MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $50.26 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,524,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,258,000. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.2% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,240. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

