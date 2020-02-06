MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 431,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,547,000 after purchasing an additional 234,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 377,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $59.90. 75,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,765. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

