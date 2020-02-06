MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 185,549 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,549 shares during the quarter. Verisign comprises approximately 1.3% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.35% of Verisign worth $30,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Verisign by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,251. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.10 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

