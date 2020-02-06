MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 316,726 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 361.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,726 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Ameren worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 25,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

