MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 40,373 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Msci worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,873 shares of company stock worth $11,659,068. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.50. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $304.45.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

