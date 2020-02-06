MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 41,414 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,414 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after acquiring an additional 333,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.83 and a 52-week high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

