MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 53,320 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.50% of OGE Energy worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after buying an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after buying an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 362,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 438,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 142,571 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.