MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 54,127 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,127 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,996 shares of company stock worth $25,193,168. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.91. 47,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $244.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

