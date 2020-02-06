MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 743,700 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,700 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 1.4% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.37% of Vipshop worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $4,496,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 792,314 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,001,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 171,992 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

VIPS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 184,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.11. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

