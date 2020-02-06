MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 820,556 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 247.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,556 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of PulteGroup worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 162,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.