MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 673,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $59.43.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
