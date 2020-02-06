MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863,074 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy makes up 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.64% of Vistra Energy worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222,214 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 116,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,696. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

