MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.13. 155,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,583 shares of company stock worth $177,403,942 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

