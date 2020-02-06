MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,963 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 78.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 469,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after buying an additional 205,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

