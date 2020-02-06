MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 1,304,799 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,304,799 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 43,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in General Electric by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 54,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,341,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,569,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 45,515,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,605,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

