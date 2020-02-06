MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 391,328 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,328 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 1.47% of Warrior Met Coal worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

HCC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

