MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 52,719 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,719 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.99% of Sleep Number worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Also, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $109,417.50. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

