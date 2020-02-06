MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 56,756 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,756 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.85% of Deckers Outdoor worth $26,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $191.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,540. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $130.19 and a 1 year high of $199.31. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

