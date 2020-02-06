MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 914,628 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914,628 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 849,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,987,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,234. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

