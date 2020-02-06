MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,594,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.93% of Hecla Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 851,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

