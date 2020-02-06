MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 2.09% of Arch Coal worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 13.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $816.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

