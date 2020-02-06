Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 353,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 155,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

