Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,679 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.17% of Metlife worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 6,954.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after buying an additional 1,141,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Metlife during the third quarter worth $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $24,646,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Metlife by 68.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 487,881 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.