Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $679.452-686.247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.72 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 24.85-25.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $754.29.

Shares of MTD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $778.52. The company had a trading volume of 178,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,590. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

