Michael L. Shor Buys 2,000 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 10,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,433. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $346.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Haynes International by 124.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Haynes International by 158.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

