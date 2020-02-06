Microchip Technology (MCHP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to .

2/4/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

2/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/1/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $89.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is benefiting from strength in microcontroller business. The company is well poised to gain from strong demand for memory and analog and interface products. We believe that the company’s expanding portfolio driven by new product roll outs will continue to expand customer base. Moreover, it is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. However, Microchip is bearing the brunt of increasing lead time, slim demand trends in ZTE and Bitcoin business domains. Further, Huawei ban and significant exposure to Asian markets amid imposition of tariff owing to the United States and China trade war is likely to weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns.”

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/20/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/18/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $108.51 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 216,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,496,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

