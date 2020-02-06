MinexCoin Price Up 44.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $326,897.00 and $57,472.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038716 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,537,783 coins and its circulating supply is 6,134,277 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.