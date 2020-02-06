Mobius Investment Trust PLC (LON:MMIT) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (LON:MMIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MMIT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 126,671 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.74. Mobius Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.39).

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

