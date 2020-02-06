Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. Monetha has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $697,156.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monetha has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

