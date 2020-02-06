Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MPWR stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.50. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,061,478.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $387,816.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 321,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,502,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,744 shares of company stock valued at $44,649,794 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.