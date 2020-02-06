Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.50

Media coverage about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) has trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Mosaic Capital stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191. The company has a market cap of $55.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30. Mosaic Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.24.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

