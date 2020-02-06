Namecoin Market Cap Achieves $8.22 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $2,915.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,772.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.31 or 0.04510296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00710363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Livecoin, YoBit, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

