Nano Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Nano has a total market cap of $130.35 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, Koinex and Kucoin. During the last week, Nano has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,749.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.50 or 0.02196897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.04521808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00755513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00123519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00804470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00720367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEx, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Nanex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Koinex, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.