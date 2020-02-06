NavCoin Hits Market Cap of $7.34 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. NavCoin has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $163,820.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, cfinex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004274 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041765 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,283,819 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, cfinex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

