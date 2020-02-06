NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for about 6.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of NeoGenomics worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 126,750 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 985,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 363,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,130.13 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 19,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $450,128.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,845 shares of company stock worth $8,454,778. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. First Analysis lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.