Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (NTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (TSE:NTB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.45 million.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

