Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEPT. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

