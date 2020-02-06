NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

NSRGY opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

