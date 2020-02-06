NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) is MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 2.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.14% of NetEase worth $46,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,494. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $352.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

