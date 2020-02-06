Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NBIX stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,826,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,804 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

