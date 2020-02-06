New Gold (NGD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

