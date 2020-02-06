New Gold (NGD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.33 million for the quarter.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.