New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.50 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.