New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp makes up approximately 6.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $58,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE EDU traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.