New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 787.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933,371 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.95% of New York Community Bancorp worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.