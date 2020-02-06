Nexa Resources (NEXA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NEXA opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.