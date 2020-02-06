NEXT (NET) Trading 16.1% Higher This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00008023 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $31.72 million and $641,607.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00755269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030643 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

