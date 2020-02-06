Nexty Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12,880.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.