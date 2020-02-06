Nike Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Nike stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

