Nimiq Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $331,172.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,772.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02227500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.31 or 0.04510296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00752122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00121046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00807013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009204 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00717404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,267,835,208 coins and its circulating supply is 5,359,585,208 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

